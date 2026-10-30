30 Oct 2026
Group will continue to partner with Vetlife, its 2026 charity of the year, for a further two years and has appointed new well-being lead.
Adam Laidler (centre), with Jo Malone and Tim Shearman at VetPartners’ York headquarters.
VetPartners has extended its partnership with a leading veterinary mental health charity by a further two years.
The group, which named Vetlife as its chosen charity of the year for 2026, has extended the commitment through 2028.
VetPartners matches money raised by colleagues for Vetlife via its charity fund, with £24,751 raised and matched so far in 2026, including more than £9,000 raised by chief executive Jo Malone through a gruelling ultra-marathon.
The group has also appointed psychotherapist Adam Laidler as its new well-being lead.
Mrs Malone said: “I’m delighted to welcome Adam to VetPartners. His expertise will help our colleagues and leaders feel more confident talking about mental health, recognising when someone may need support and knowing where to turn for help.
“Vetlife provides a vital lifeline to people across the veterinary profession, and we’re proud to continue supporting its work for another two years.”
Mr Laidler added: “I’m keen to listen to the people working in practice, understand what they need and provide practical, pragmatic support that makes a difference.”