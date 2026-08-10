10 Aug 2026
Vet group will raise funds for the UK’s largest cat welfare charity throughout the coming 12 months.
CVS has selected Cats Protection as its charity for the coming 12 months.
A large veterinary group has selected a leading cat welfare charity as its chosen Charity of the Year for 2026-27.
CVS has announced it will support Cats Protection for the next 12 months following colleague nominations and a nationwide colleague vote.
Employees will raise cash through sponsored events and walks, fund-raising initiatives such as bake sales and local community activities and voluntary client donations via Pennies’ digital microdonations in participating CVS practices.
Cats Protection, the UK’s largest cat welfare charity, has succeeded StreetVet as CVS’ Charity of the Year.
In 2024-25, the group raised more than £85,000 for that year’s Charity of the Year Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.
CVS CVO Paul Higgs said: “As veterinary professionals, we see every day the important role that charities play in supporting animal welfare across the UK.
“Cats Protection carries out invaluable work to improve the lives of cats. We are excited to work alongside the charity over the coming year to make a meaningful contribution to their important work.
“I know our colleagues will put tremendous energy and enthusiasm into fund-raising and awareness-raising activities.”
Cats Protection chief executive John May said the charity was “delighted” with the news, adding: “This partnership will help us provide vital support for abandoned, vulnerable and unwanted cats, while helping more cats find safe, loving homes.
“The enthusiasm and generosity of CVS’ colleagues will make a real difference, raising essential funds and awareness to support our work across the UK.
“We look forward to working together over the coming year to improve the lives of cats and the people who care for them.”