19 Jun 2025
David Godfrey hailed the organisation’s strength as he pledged an “ever-increasing voice” for it in the year ahead.
David Godfrey, BSAVA president for 2025-2026.
The BSAVA’s new president has pledged a “renewal” of the organisation during his year in office.
David Godfrey took up the post at the association’s annual meeting today (19 June), just two weeks after the news that its annual congress would end after 68 years.
His predecessor as president, Julian Hoad, later revealed that financial issues linked to the event were preventing “innovation” in other areas.
But Dr Godfrey told the meeting: “The whole of the veterinary profession is lucky to have the strength of the BSAVA.
“BSAVA has a robust team, and I greatly look forward to working with them… It is an honour being BSAVA president for 2025-2026, but this next year will not be about me.
“It will be about the renewal of BSAVA, it will hear us shouting out with an ever-increasing voice about the most exciting innovations and I promise to do my very best.”
In his speech, Dr Hoad, who now becomes senior vice-president, said: “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as president over the past year.
“I am proud to call myself a member of the BSAVA. It’s an association that diligently serves and supports so many of our wonderful profession.”
The meeting also saw Niall Connell begin his new role as junior vice-president, while Jo Megarity has joined the board as honorary treasurer.