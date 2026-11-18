18 Nov 2026
All four UK nations will have their own prevention zones in force from tomorrow after Stormont officials acted in response to a case in County Tyrone.
Image © Alexas_Fotos / Pixabay
The move means all four nations of the UK will be covered by individual AIPZs, after the Welsh Government introduced its own restrictions earlier this week.
Northern Ireland CVO Brian Dooher said: “The disease control measures are crucial to limit any potential spread of disease, and I appeal to all bird owners – backyard and commercial – to take all necessary steps to protect your flock.
“This includes ensuring continuous excellent levels of biosecurity and reporting any suspect cases of avian flu to DAERA immediately.”
No avian flu cases had been confirmed among poultry or other kept birds in Wales prior to the announcement of its AIPZ on Monday, 16 November.
But rural resilience and sustainability minister Llyr Gruffydd said the move was “proportionate” to the current risk level.
Like the Scottish Government, Welsh ministers have not yet introduced mandatory housing rules with Mr Gruffydd arguing there was currently “insufficient evidence” to do so.
However, he stressed the question would be kept under review.