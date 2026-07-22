22 Jul 2026
Pig biosecurity survey results ‘very positive’
Overall, farms recorded an average biosecurity score of 72 out of 100, described as a “strong platform for ongoing resilience”.
Roam Technology biosecurity specialist Nigel Bennet with farmer.
UK pig producers are actively strengthening biosecurity in response to the threat of African swine fever (ASF), a survey has shown.
The survey was launched earlier this year by hygiene and disinfection company Roam Technology to build a clearer picture of biosecurity practices on UK pig farms and identify areas where further support may be needed, and it garnered responses from 23 farms.
Primarily completed by large indoor farrow-to-finish units of more than 1,000 sows, it found more than half of respondents (52%) had already strengthened biosecurity measures due to ASF concerns, including stricter visitor protocols, reduced visitor numbers and enhanced hygiene procedures.
However, the same proportion of respondents said they either did not feel prepared for an ASF outbreak (13%) or only felt somewhat prepared (39%).
Biosecurity
All respondents reported enforcing pig-free downtime for visitors, while 91% operate visitor logbooks and provide dedicated farm PPE and 87% have disinfection points and dedicated loading areas in place.
But less than half of farms reported having both a perimeter fence and controlled entry point, and just over a third operate clean and dirty vehicle routes (35%) and have wheel-washing facilities (39%).
Around half of respondents use foot dips between buildings while 70% operate all-in/all-out systems.
More than a fifth (22%) reported no routine cleaning or disinfection of water systems, while only 18% regularly disinfect water lines on a daily or weekly basis, and 13% reported no specific measures to reduce disease spread between pig groups.
Overall, farms recorded an average biosecurity score of 72 out of 100, with 43% of producers acknowledging that further improvements would help reduce the risk of disease entering their units.
ASF outbreaks
In May, the European Food Safety Authority reported ASF outbreaks increased in the EU by 76% in domestic pigs and 44% in wild boar from 2024 to 2025.
Defra unveiled a new strategy to combat ASF in May.
Roam Technology biosecurity specialist Nigel Bennet said: “It is very positive to see the UK pig sector taking proactive steps to protect herd health in the face of the ASF threat.
“What stands out is the strength of existing biosecurity foundations across most farms, particularly in visitor control, hygiene practices and structured farm procedures. This provides a strong platform for ongoing resilience.”