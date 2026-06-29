29 Jun 2026
Outgoing president Julian Hoad described his two-year tenure as an “honour”.
Susan Little has been named BSAVA president for 2026-27.
The BSAVA has announced the appointment of Susan Little as its new president for 2026-27.
Dr Little succeeded Julian Hoad in the role at the association’s annual meeting on Friday (26 June).
The vet told the meeting she would drive forward the BSAVA’s new future-focused plans during her tenure.
She said: “I am very much looking forward to working closely with our executive leadership team, board, volunteers, staff and most importantly, our members, to keep rolling out the support, opportunities and products that our members value.
“It has been both interesting and a privilege to have served my first two years as a trustee, where as a team we see lots of opportunity for representation, innovation, collaboration, growth and strengthening of our BSAVA community.”
The University of Glasgow graduate has a long history of volunteering with the BSAVA, beginning as the secretary and congress coordinator for Scotland in 2007 before becoming the regions coordinator between 2010 and 2013.
She spent three years as chair of the BSAVA PetSavers management committee between 2016 and 2019 before returning to the association as a trustee and its junior vice-president in 2024.
Dr Hoad has moved into the role of senior vice-president, having spent two years as president after David Godfrey stepped down from the role little more than a month into his tenure.
He said: “It has been an honour to serve as BSAVA president over the past two years. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together as an association, from strengthening support for our members to advancing our strategic ambitions.
“I would like to thank our volunteers, staff and members for their dedication and commitment, and I look forward to continuing to support Susan and the presidential team as senior vice-president.”
Niall Connell has moved into the role of vice-president while Matt Erskine joined the presidential ladder as junior vice-president.