27 Mar 2026
Researchers in Nottingham believe they may have identified an early indicator of the disease in cats.
Image: Talulla / Adobe Stock
Unusual fat accumulations could help to explain why domestic cats are more susceptible to chronic kidney disease (CKD) than other species, a new study has suggested.
Researchers from the University of Nottingham’s vet school believe their findings could provide an early sign of the disease’s development, potentially paving the way for advances in both care and diagnostics.
Meanwhile, a major pharmaceutical company has outlined its plans to develop new treatments that it believes could make a “huge difference” to patients.
The new paper, published in Frontiers of Veterinary Science , focused on the presence of intracytoplasmic lipid droplets within renal proximal tubule epithelial cells (RPTEC).
The researchers said consistently higher lipid levels were observed in both domestic and wild cats than in dogs. But some “novel lipids”, including fatty acids and some with chemical bonds rarely seen in other mammals, were found in the former group.
With such patterns only seen occasionally among the wild cats studied, and not at all in dogs, the researchers believe such build-ups could be a sign of stress within the organ.
Project co-lead Rebecca Brociek said: “Why these types of unusual fats accumulate in domestic cat kidneys, even from an early age, may offer an important clue as to why domestic cats are particularly prone to chronic kidney disease.”
The study has called for further research to determine whether the lipids found in feline urine are similar to those observed in the kidneys.
But the researchers hope the discovery could be a starting point for developing better ways of helping protect feline kidney health.
Co-lead David Gardner said: “We are hopeful that soon we will understand why these unusual fats accumulate in domestic cats – we just have to collect the evidence to find the proof.
“If true, we believe we could develop a supplement or modified diet to help prevent these unusual lipid structures from accumulating, ultimately benefiting the long-term health of our companion animals.”
Similar hopes have also been expressed by senior Zoetis officials as they outlined details of the company’s work to develop new CKD treatments, which they hope could be available in the next few years.
Global chief medical officer Richard Goldstein argued that while some dietary and therapeutic progress had been made, its effects were “pretty much along the margins”.
He said: “What we haven’t been able to crack is really focusing on the mechanism of progression because once an initial insult happens, and almost regardless of what that insult is, then the disease progresses in that cat or dog inherently even if the initial insult is removed.”
The company is developing monoclonal antibody treatments that are intended to be administered by general practitioners.
Dr Goldstein added: “A big part of that is understanding the progression. I think we are there now and we’re working towards bringing those products to market. To me, it will be a really exciting change.”