5 Feb 2026
Defra has been accused of “conflating” legislative reform with the ongoing CMA investigation during the first Parliamentary discussion since the plan was announced.
A vet and MP has accused the Government of damaging morale and mental health within the sector by linking legislative reform with the continuing examination of its business practices.
Defra ministers defended their approach today (5 February) during the first departmental questions since the consultation on reforming the Veterinary Surgeons Act was launched last week.
But while he welcomed the process, shadow minister Neil Hudson said he had “serious concerns” about the manner in which it was announced.
He argued the department’s communications had “conflated” the legislative issue with the ongoing Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation and contributed to a media narrative focused on pricing.
He continued: “This has caused real distress across the sector, among frontline vets, nurses and reception staff, impacting morale and mental health.
“I have been contacted by voices from across the profession expressing their extreme alarm at this approach.”
Defra secretary Emma Reynolds said the Government “should take into account” the CMA’s finding that veterinary fees had risen by twice the rate of inflation and would respond further once the CMA’s final report is published.
But, following the session, Dr Hudson said the department “must engage meaningfully with the sector” to ensure the reform agenda fulfils its potential.
The exchanges followed a renewed plea from BVA president Rob Williams, made during the association’s annual London dinner in Westminster last night, for the sector to unite behind the reform agenda.
He said: “The challenges facing vets today cannot be met with outdated legislation.
“We urgently need a modernised act that recognises the value and reality of the veterinary profession today and is future focused by design.
“These reforms will affect everyone in this room, so I ask you all to engage with the consultation, supporting the case for change and encourage your colleagues to do so too.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us to shape the future of our sector for years and generations to come.”
Dr Williams also described the negative portrayal of the sector in relation to the CMA investigation as “quite disheartening”, but stressed the authority’s recognition of professionals’ hard work and ethical practices.