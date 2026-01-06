One recent study investigated the use of contrast therapy for cooling of the equine distal limb. Contrast therapy is the repeated and alternating applications of both cold and heat to a region; it aims at improving post-exercise recovery and treating acute soft tissues by increasing blood circulation through cyclic vasodilation and vasoconstriction. This modality was effective in changing temperature subcutaneously, but also at the depth of the SDFT and DDFT. However, tissues deep to the DDFT did not reach target temperatures; temperatures as low as 9°C and as high as 44°C were recorded. While this may be an attractive modality in the future, research into optimal dosage parameters and timing relative to the phase of tissue healing, injury severity and affected tissues or location will be needed17.