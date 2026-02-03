Little information exists on the UK prevalence of B burgdorferi infection in cats and dogs, but is present widely in ticks removed from them. Two large studies have examined the distribution and prevalence of ticks infesting domestic dogs as well as the prevalence of B burgdorferi in these ticks (Smith et al, 2012; Abdullah et al, 2016). The prevalence of Borrelia species found in Ixodes species ticks attached to dogs has only increased marginally, from 2.3% to 2.37%, in the time between the two studies, but the overall number of ticks has increased. This is a picture largely replicated across northern Europe. This suggests that dogs are being exposed to increased numbers of Borrelia species infected ticks, but research is still required to establish how this is translating into the prevalence of Borrelia species infection and incidence of Lyme disease.