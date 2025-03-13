13 Mar 2025
Student leaders have called for action to preserve the “sustainability” of veterinary education following recent fears over a major UK vet school’s future.
Image: BVU Facebook page
Union officials have welcomed assurances over admission plans for a major UK veterinary degree programme, following recent fears over its future.
Last week, the University of Cambridge confirmed students would be able to start the course “as planned”, amid ongoing efforts to address regulatory concerns.
The move followed the launch of a Save the Vet School campaign, a protest in the city and warnings that three unions could initiate dispute proceedings if admissions were halted.
The British Veterinary Union (BVU) which is a branch of Unite – one of the three unions leading the campaign – said it was “pleased” by the decision in a post on its Facebook page.
It added: “We are proud to be part of the Save the Vet School campaign – solidarity to all staff, students and sister unions who fought for the school, the course and jobs of educators.”
But the Association of Veterinary Students (AVS) has backed the BVA’s call for urgent discussions about the school’s future, despite the admissions decision.
The AVS said: “The UK veterinary sector relies on a strong and sustainable pipeline of highly trained graduates to meet the growing demands of animal health, public health and research.
“Any decision that risks undermining the continuity of high-quality veterinary education must be approached with transparency, consultation and a commitment to securing the best outcomes for students and the profession as a whole.
“We urge all stakeholders to prioritise the long-term sustainability of veterinary education and maintain the high standards that underpin our profession.”
The BVA confirmed it was still seeking talks with the university but had nothing to add to its earlier comments.
The university, whose vet school remains conditionally accredited by the RCVS pending a new assessment later this year, yesterday (13 March) placed 15th in the QS World University Subject Rankings for 2025, the same position as last year.