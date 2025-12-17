17 Dec 2025
The announcement follows repeated political and professional calls for action to address supply concerns under post-Brexit rules.
A new body has been set up to help protect veterinary medicine supplies to Northern Ireland once new, post-Brexit, rules come into force next month.
Officials say the new Supply Co-ordination Forum will provide a further avenue for vets and farmers to raise concerns once the new arrangements are implemented on 1 January.
But despite recent assurances that there are no products whose loss is expected to bring severe consequences, manufacturers are now being asked to share more supply information with customers.
Animal welfare minister Baroness Hayman said: “The government is taking steps to protect the supply of veterinary medicines into Northern Ireland, with the vast majority continuing to be supplied.
“I urge pharmaceutical companies to communicate supply intentions as soon as possible, so any minor issues next year can be quickly addressed.”
The launch of the new body follows calls in recent weeks from MPs, peers and professional groups for urgent action to prevent disruption.
Although plans for two separate supply programmes have been in place since the summer, repeated concerns have been raised about a lack of clarity over how the arrangements will work in practice.
The new forum is to be led by the VMD, which has also published its own preparation guidance and webinars, alongside other, currently unnamed, “sector experts”.
Defra said the forum will meet “regularly” in the new year, though it is unclear whether any discussions are planned before then.
The directorate has also released a list of online retailers who are authorised to sell medicines which must be supplied by qualified professionals.