21 Oct 2026
Mel Fuller discussed the group’s plans after being recognised in The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders.
Mel Fuller, chief executive of The Pet Vet.
The chief executive of an independent veterinary group has revealed its expansion plans after being named among the UK’s top entrepreneurs.
Mel Fuller, chief executive of The Pet Vet, was recognised in The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2026.
The programme was created by private equity investor LDC, part of Lloyds Banking Group, in partnership with The Times.
Dr Fuller joined the group, which recently opened its 13th practice, in 2021.
She told LDC The Pet Vet, which turned over £22 million in 2025, wants to expand to 30 surgeries.
Earlier this year, The Pet Vet announced a partnership with independent ophthalmology provider Optivet Referrals.
Last year, the group announced it had secured a £13 million refinancing agreement with HSBC.
Dr Fuller said: “I’m incredibly proud to receive this recognition, which I accept on behalf of all my colleagues.
“What we have built together is very special and our growth is a shared ambition, and never at the expense of why we’re here: to deliver outstanding clinical care and customer service, and to create a place where our teams can do their very best work.
“I’m hugely proud of who we are, what we do, and how far we’ve come – but I’m just as excited about where we’re going as I truly believe the best is yet to come.”