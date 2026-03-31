This article appeared in Vet Times (31 March 2026), Volume 56, Issue 13, Pages 6-11

More on feline renal and urological disorders at vettimes.com

Kit Sturgess graduated from the University of Cambridge in 1986, then spent six years in general veterinary practice. He has further professional qualifications in imaging, cardiology and internal medicine, as well as a PhD for looking at the effects of FIV on mucosal immune function. Kit is a fellow of the RCVS, a specialist in small animal medicine and an advanced practitioner in veterinary cardiology. He has been seeing referral small animal medicine cases for the past 25 years – both at university-based and private specialist practices. Kit’s love of teaching and learning led him to develop a new, more flexible, role combining lecturing, writing and clinic time. The majority of his clinical time is spent providing an internal medicine service at Optivet Referrals in Havant, Hampshire. Kit maintains a keen interest in many areas of internal medicine and has authored numerous articles and two textbooks, and presented lectures and research abstracts at conferences worldwide.