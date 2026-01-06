Conduct a full physical examination to identify concurrent subclinical, as well as clinical conditions.

Conduct a full nutritional history.

Consider whether nutrition is a cause of the signs.

Consider whether nutrition is a confounding problem in the animal.

Consider the objectives of nutritional intervention: Meet energy requirements – these may be higher or lower than expected. Consider the best proportion of sources of energy for the animal – fat, protein, carbohydrates. Meet all essential nutritional requirements – which may be higher if the patient is unable to manufacture sufficient, or more if it is losing nutrients. Requirements may be lower if accumulation or toxicity is occurring. Avoid high intake of nutrients that might be detrimental; for example, fibres or phytate-containing plants that may reduce bioavailability, phosphates in chronic kidney disease (CKD). Ensure nutrients are properly balanced to each other; for example, Ca:P or Cu:Zn. Add in supplements that may be beneficial; for example, antioxidants such as vitamin E or omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentaenoic acid or docosahexaenoic acid for their anti-inflammatory effects. Add in novel ingredients that have evidence to show they may be beneficial; for example, L-carnitine or resistant-starch in the management of obesity.



Only use products that are safe in the intended species. Do not assume foodstuffs safe for humans are safe for dogs or cats. Only use products that have scientific evidence to demonstrate efficacy in the target species at the doses being advised. Too many nutritional products imply health benefits, but have little or no evidence to support their claims. Clinical signs associated with nutrient deficiency can occur within hours of a meal; for example, in cats, when dietary intake of arginine is insufficient, food ingestion is reduced, followed by hyperammonaemia, and seizures can occur within one to three hours after feeding due to impaired ureagenesis in the liver.